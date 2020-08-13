Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Shares Gap Up to $6.95

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $6.95. Aquestive Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 20,917 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQST. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $233.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.36. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Kendall sold 50,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,106.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 50,157 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 60.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

