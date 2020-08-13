Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

AQMS opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.27. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 63.45% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 61,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $70,661.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,571.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton acquired 50,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $43,560.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 729,379 shares in the company, valued at $634,559.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 55,420 shares of company stock valued at $49,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aqua Metals stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.15% of Aqua Metals worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

