Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) PT Raised to $75.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of AIT opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 1.35. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $159,163.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,511.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,726,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 130.6% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 828,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after buying an additional 469,170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 365.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,503,000 after buying an additional 369,311 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $11,764,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 724,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,138,000 after buying an additional 247,276 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

