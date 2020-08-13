Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Apollo Medical in a research note issued on Monday, August 10th. Colliers Secur. analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $165.11 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.24%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $943.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.40. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01.

In related news, CFO Eric Chin bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $30,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,639.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 2,683 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $48,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 518,258 shares in the company, valued at $9,328,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 159.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 29.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 17.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 97.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.