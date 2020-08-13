Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Receives $47.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIV shares. Zelman & Associates lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,711,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,806,000 after purchasing an additional 172,190 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,543,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,745,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,520,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,061,000 after purchasing an additional 508,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,969,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,848 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $37.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.60%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.