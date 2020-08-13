Apache (NYSE:APA) PT Raised to $17.00

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apache will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apache in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 264.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 50.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 64.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 629.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

