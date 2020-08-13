ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ANZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of ANZBY opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. ANZ has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

