Anthony Guzzi Sells 10,000 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Stock

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Emcor Group stock opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Emcor Group Inc has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $93.54. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.57%.

EME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sidoti raised Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Emcor Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,062,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,069,000 after purchasing an additional 408,562 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emcor Group by 103.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 255,861 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emcor Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 952,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,410,000 after purchasing an additional 225,253 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Emcor Group by 559.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 194,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emcor Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

