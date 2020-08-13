Antero Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 13,026 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,491 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on AR shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 378.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,036,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 36.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $13,266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 792.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,109 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $7,595,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AR stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

