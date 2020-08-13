Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

ATRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.00 on Monday. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $498.27 million, a P/E ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 16,680.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 191,823 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 42.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 247,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 648,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 9.5% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 619,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 53,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

