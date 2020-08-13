Analyzing the Rubicon Project (MGNI) and Its Rivals

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ: MGNI) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare the Rubicon Project to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of the Rubicon Project shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of the Rubicon Project shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for the Rubicon Project and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project 0 0 0 0 N/A the Rubicon Project Competitors 1008 3442 6836 320 2.56

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 5.12%. Given the Rubicon Project’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe the Rubicon Project has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares the Rubicon Project and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project $156.41 million -$25.48 million -20.92 the Rubicon Project Competitors $8.01 billion $1.55 billion 66.78

the Rubicon Project’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than the Rubicon Project. the Rubicon Project is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares the Rubicon Project and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project -14.10% -14.34% -4.36% the Rubicon Project Competitors -9.38% -58.85% -4.87%

Risk and Volatility

the Rubicon Project has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, the Rubicon Project’s peers have a beta of 1.76, meaning that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

the Rubicon Project peers beat the Rubicon Project on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

the Rubicon Project Company Profile

Magnite Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed. It also provides demand manager services for sellers to monetize their advertising inventory through configuration tools and analytics to make it easier to deploy, configure, and optimize prebid-based header bidding solutions. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

