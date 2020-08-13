Analyzing Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) & The Western Union (NASDAQ:WU)

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Western Union and Radware’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union $5.29 billion 1.80 $1.06 billion $1.73 13.43 Radware $252.07 million 4.87 $22.57 million $0.57 45.89

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Radware. The Western Union is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of The Western Union shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Western Union and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union 12.38% -1,029.12% 8.39% Radware 7.12% 5.88% 3.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Western Union and Radware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union 6 8 3 0 1.82 Radware 0 2 2 0 2.50

The Western Union currently has a consensus price target of $22.88, indicating a potential downside of 1.50%. Radware has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.30%. Given Radware’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Radware is more favorable than The Western Union.

Volatility & Risk

The Western Union has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radware has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. The company also facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides Alteon D Line, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, the company offers Security Updates Subscription, which provides security updates to protect customers against the latest threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed that provides customers with information pertaining to attack sources recently involved in DDoS attacks; Alteon Global Elastic License that captures application lifecycle for large ADC deployments; APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; and MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal. Further, it provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

