Analysts Set Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towle & Co. bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,095,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 137,417 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 549,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

MTW opened at $10.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.05 million, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.98. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

