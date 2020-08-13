Analysts Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target at $79.00

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

AMWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark stock opened at $88.99 on Monday. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 142.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 97.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.