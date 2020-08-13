Analysts Offer Predictions for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TD. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.62.

NYSE:TD opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $58.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

