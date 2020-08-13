Analysts Offer Predictions for Tilray Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilray in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.64) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.90 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tilray’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 62.82% and a negative net margin of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $50.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tilray from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.17. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $81,696,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $972,994.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,515,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $2,035,546.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 398,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,888.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 979,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,641,379. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

