Analysts Offer Predictions for Funko Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Funko in a report released on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNKO. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.44. Funko has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Funko by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Funko by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Funko by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Funko by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

