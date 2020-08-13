Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ag Growth International Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

AFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Desjardins upgraded Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.14.

TSE AFN opened at C$37.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.11. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$15.00 and a 12 month high of C$48.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.48. The stock has a market cap of $570.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -94.41%.

In other news, Director William Stephen Maslechko purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.45 per share, with a total value of C$55,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$158,700.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.