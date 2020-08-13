Analysts Anticipate FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.88. FleetCor Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full year earnings of $10.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.49 to $11.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.52 to $13.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. restated a “sell” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.32.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 36.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $234.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.14 and its 200-day moving average is $253.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

