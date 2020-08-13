Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.36.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $162.55 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,395,000 after purchasing an additional 192,198 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,013,000 after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,517,000 after acquiring an additional 130,348 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,350,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 410,745 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

