AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COLD. Raymond James boosted their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AmeriCold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of COLD opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after buying an additional 73,524 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

