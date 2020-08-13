American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) CEO Sells $1,258,124.28 in Stock

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $142.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $150.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.84 and its 200 day moving average is $129.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $573,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $494,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 36.8% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

