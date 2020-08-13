American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Lifted to “Buy” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Barrington Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APEI. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.75.

American Public Education stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.17 million, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $42,225.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $320,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,448,019.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,485 shares of company stock worth $668,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 655,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,690,000 after buying an additional 95,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 177,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 24,846 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

