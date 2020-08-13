American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HOT.UN. National Bank Financial set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$2.55 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$1.12 and a 12 month high of C$7.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83. The company has a market capitalization of $199.24 million and a P/E ratio of -10.41.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

