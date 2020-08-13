American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at TD Securities

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.50 price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial set a C$3.00 price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

TSE HOT.UN opened at C$2.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$1.12 and a 1-year high of C$7.49.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

