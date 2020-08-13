American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Upgraded to Market Perform by Raymond James

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,290 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,257,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,172,000 after buying an additional 795,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Financial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,196,000 after purchasing an additional 154,734 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan raised its stake in American Financial Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,711,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,084 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in American Financial Group by 52.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,519,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,907,000 after purchasing an additional 871,114 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,192,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,656,000 after purchasing an additional 353,802 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

