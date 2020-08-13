Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,722 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BofA Securities cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.31.

Shares of AEE opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.30. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

