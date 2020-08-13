Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Trading 1.5% Higher

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.15 and last traded at $42.63, 144,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 322,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

A number of research firms have commented on AIMC. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,449 shares of company stock valued at $590,286. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,582,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,990,000 after acquiring an additional 214,044 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 33.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,220,000 after purchasing an additional 994,749 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,937,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,384,000 after purchasing an additional 86,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,363,000 after purchasing an additional 189,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,802,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,302,000 after purchasing an additional 190,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

