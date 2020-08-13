alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €12.10 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €12.10 ($14.24) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.49 ($17.05) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.85 ($18.65).

alstria office REIT stock opened at €12.73 ($14.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 4.27. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

