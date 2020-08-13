Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PINE. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ:PINE opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,732,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 775.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 366.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 40.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

