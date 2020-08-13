Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of ATI opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,094,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth $190,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 50.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 79,995 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

