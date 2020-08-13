Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Earns Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALBO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.29.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

ALBO stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 41.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at $192,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.