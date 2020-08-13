Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading 6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) traded up 6% on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $80.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as high as $92.78 and last traded at $92.45, 1,931,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,688,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.22.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALB. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 34.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 525.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

