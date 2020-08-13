Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EADSY. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Airbus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of EADSY opened at $21.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Airbus has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

