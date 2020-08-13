Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $27.53 and last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 105651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $276,421.02. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $81,270.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,076.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 71,743 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 94,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 229,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

