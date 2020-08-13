Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $54.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AJRD. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $43.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,536.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 41.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,842,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,746,000 after purchasing an additional 109,299 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.