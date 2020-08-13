ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter.

ADCT opened at $43.25 on Thursday. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.82.

ADCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

