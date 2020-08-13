Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.24. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 45,169 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 669,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 37,595 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 622,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,474.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 482,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

