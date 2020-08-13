Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.
NCNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.20.
NCNO stock opened at $78.88 on Monday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $91.88.
Accolade Company Profile
