AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAON. BidaskClub downgraded AAON from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AAON presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $60.02 on Monday. AAON has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). AAON had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AAON will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 29,626 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $1,713,864.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 858,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,649,241.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 29,216 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,607,172.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,288 shares of company stock worth $8,850,801. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

