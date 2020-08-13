8,469 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $41.85 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

