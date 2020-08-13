71,736 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 71,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of OTIS opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion and a PE ratio of 33.53. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

