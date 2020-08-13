6,425 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 92,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $193.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.76. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $195.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.20.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

