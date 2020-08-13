5,541 Shares in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Bought by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Capital International Investors grew its position in Hess by 457.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460,554 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth $74,983,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Hess by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,329 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Hess by 14.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,326,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hess by 111.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 894,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,712 shares of company stock worth $1,250,200. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

