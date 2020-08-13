4,710 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 297.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 66,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,090 shares of company stock worth $12,972,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

