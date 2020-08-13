$3.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) will report earnings per share of $3.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.15. Boston Beer also reported earnings per share of $3.58 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $12.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.68 to $18.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $609.00 to $822.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.43.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,977,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.66, for a total transaction of $5,336,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,916 shares of company stock worth $42,052,805. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Boston Beer by 398.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $797.36 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $871.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $678.24 and a 200 day moving average of $490.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.