13,424 Shares in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 787.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $143,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,182.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,471 shares of company stock worth $1,402,696. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

NYSE:DEA opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.70 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

