ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $451-$455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.61 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZI. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.63.

ZI stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.41. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.58 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

