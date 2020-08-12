ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $116-$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.66 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.30 EPS.

ZI opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $64.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.63.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

