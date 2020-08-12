ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.58 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

